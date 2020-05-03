AGNES HERMINIA VARGAS â€œMÃ�NE / MINNIEâ€�
On Good Friday, the day God "displayed His greatest love for man" April 10, 2020, our querida madre, wife, grandmother, and loyal friend, Agnes Herminia "Míne" Vargas Cuevas, entered the Kingdom of Heaven at the distinctive age of 98. Míne was born in Sabinas Hidalgo, Nuevo Leon to the late Jose Alberto de Jesus Cuevas and Isabel (Morales) Cuevas. She was the devoted wife of U.S. Air Force WWII veteran, John P. Vargas (ret.) of the Kelly Air Force Base, who died on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2011. Míne and John were married for 65 years. She was preceded in death by her siblings, José, Bicenta, Jesusa, Guadalupe, Felipa, Alberto, Ramiro and Aurora Cuevas. Míne is survived by her children: John M. Vargas; Annabelle C. Vargas and Linda Vargas-Lew and husband, Patrick; 4 grandchildren, Vanessa Gayle Kotecki and husband John N., John Paul Vargas, Ysabel Rose Lew, and Christopher Vernon Lew; and numerous nieces and nephews. She leaves a legacy of love, family, friendships, and fond memories. Míne will be missed immensely for her gracious beauty, endearing charm, and vibrant personality. Her contagious spirit will remain in our hearts forever. You may find the service times and are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com. Arrangements with


Published in Express-News on May 3, 2020.
