AGNES JOAN BOLLINI PANTUSO
Agnes Joan Bollini Pantuso, 86, of San Antonio, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2020. Joan was born on June 6, 1933 to Carlo Marx and Agnes Florence Bollini and raised in Dennison, Ohio. Joan was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Joseph, of 55 years. Joan was a charter member of Christopher Columbus Ladies Auxiliary. After many years, Joan retired from SAISD. She loved being with her family, friends, and watching her Texas Longhorns and San Antonio Spurs.Joan is survived by her daughters, Christina and Cindy Pantuso, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and godchildren.The family would like to especially thank Dr E.R. Lochte III and his staff, Cassy & staff at Jefferson Bank, Virginia Pantuso and family, Cheryl Lecce Talerico and family, and her Caregivers, Candy, Orie, Barbara, and Olga.Due to COVID-19, private funeral services will be on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. A memorial celebration mass of her life will take place at a later date.In lieu of flowers request donations be made to the Presentation Sisters (8931 Callaghan Rd., SAT 78230) or charity of choice. Condolences may be sent to www.theangelusfuneralhome.com


Published in Express-News on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
