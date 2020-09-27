1/1
Sister Agnes Keaveney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Agnes's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Sister Agnes Keaveney, aged 99 years, entered into eternal life on September 23, 2020 at The Village at Incarnate Word, San Antonio, Texas.

She was born in Co. Galway, Ireland on February 9, 1921, to Michael and Catherine (Donnellan) Keaveney.

Sister Agnes entered the Congregation of the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word in 1938. She served in the Congregation's education ministry in Missouri, Illinois, Texas and Mexico.

Sister Agnes is survived and dearly missed, by her brother Michael Keaveney, nieces and nephews and by the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word.

FUNERAL SERVICES

Private services will be held at The Village at Incarnate Word. Interment in the Convent Cemetery.

MEMORIAL

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Congregation of the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word, 4503 Broadway, San Antonio, Texas 78209. Arrangements by:

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved