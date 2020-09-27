Sister Agnes Keaveney, aged 99 years, entered into eternal life on September 23, 2020 at The Village at Incarnate Word, San Antonio, Texas.

She was born in Co. Galway, Ireland on February 9, 1921, to Michael and Catherine (Donnellan) Keaveney.

Sister Agnes entered the Congregation of the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word in 1938. She served in the Congregation's education ministry in Missouri, Illinois, Texas and Mexico.

Sister Agnes is survived and dearly missed, by her brother Michael Keaveney, nieces and nephews and by the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word.

Private services will be held at The Village at Incarnate Word. Interment in the Convent Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Congregation of the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word, 4503 Broadway, San Antonio, Texas 78209. Arrangements by: