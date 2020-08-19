Agnes Marie Schroeter, 91, of San Antonio, Texas was born on July 06, 1929, in La Coste, Texas. She died on August 15, 2020, in Gonzales, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Bourquin and Lydia Schneider Berg; husband, Wessel S. Schroeter; sister, Irene Manning; brothers, Herbert Bourquin ,Arthur Bourquin. Agnes is survived by sister, Rosalie Pierson, Charlotte Keller; brother, Wilbert Bourquin; sons, Ernest Bartlett (Norma); his son, Tim Bartlett; daughters, Heidi Bartlett, Laura Bartlett. Michael Bartlett (Raquel); his two daughters, Dawn Bartlett Hall (Craig); Nicole Dubose (Chip); his son, Michael Bartlett II. Wyatt Bartlett and Debbie Walczyk; daughter, Lydia Bartlett, Ed.D.; two stepchildren, Jeff Schroeter (Emily); Ann Pieniazek and her sons, M. Jordan Pieniazek, Blake Pieniazek. Other survivors include: 11 great grandchildren (Devante, Scott, Caleb, Destiny, Donovan, Daniel, Austin, Bo, Brody, Sunee, Jacob) and one great great grandson, Cooper.

Agnes received her GED from Fox Technical High School and retired from Kelly Air Force Base with 30 years work experience.

She was a member of Good News Lutheran Church and held a lifetime membership of over 50 years as a Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star.

Agnes was the matriarch of our family and a friend. She was loved very much and will be greatly missed.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of Gonzales Memorial Hospital and The Heights of Gonzales. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a memorial be made in the name of Agnes M. Schroeter to Good News Lutheran Church.