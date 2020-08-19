1/1
AGNES M. SCHROETER
1929 - 2020
Agnes Marie Schroeter, 91, of San Antonio, Texas was born on July 06, 1929, in La Coste, Texas. She died on August 15, 2020, in Gonzales, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Bourquin and Lydia Schneider Berg; husband, Wessel S. Schroeter; sister, Irene Manning; brothers, Herbert Bourquin ,Arthur Bourquin. Agnes is survived by sister, Rosalie Pierson, Charlotte Keller; brother, Wilbert Bourquin; sons, Ernest Bartlett (Norma); his son, Tim Bartlett; daughters, Heidi Bartlett, Laura Bartlett. Michael Bartlett (Raquel); his two daughters, Dawn Bartlett Hall (Craig); Nicole Dubose (Chip); his son, Michael Bartlett II. Wyatt Bartlett and Debbie Walczyk; daughter, Lydia Bartlett, Ed.D.; two stepchildren, Jeff Schroeter (Emily); Ann Pieniazek and her sons, M. Jordan Pieniazek, Blake Pieniazek. Other survivors include: 11 great grandchildren (Devante, Scott, Caleb, Destiny, Donovan, Daniel, Austin, Bo, Brody, Sunee, Jacob) and one great great grandson, Cooper.

Agnes received her GED from Fox Technical High School and retired from Kelly Air Force Base with 30 years work experience.

She was a member of Good News Lutheran Church and held a lifetime membership of over 50 years as a Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star.

Agnes was the matriarch of our family and a friend. She was loved very much and will be greatly missed.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of Gonzales Memorial Hospital and The Heights of Gonzales. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a memorial be made in the name of Agnes M. Schroeter to Good News Lutheran Church.



Published in Express-News on Aug. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

August 19, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Cathy Harber
Friend
August 18, 2020
We extend our deepest sympathies to Agnes’s children - Butch, Michael, Wyatt & Lydia and your families.
Wishing you peace to bring comfort, the courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to forever hold in your hearts. May the soul of your mother be at peace with our Heavenly Father.
Love,
Ann, Jordan, Blake, Austin & Brody Pieniazek
Ann Schroeter Pieniazek
Family
