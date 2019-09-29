|
|
June 23, 1934 - September 24, 2019
Alan Johnston, 85, passed away 24th September 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. Services will be held at Fort Sam Houston cemetery Wednesday 2nd October 2019 at 11:00 am. Reception to follow. Alan was born in Philadelphia Pa. on 23rd June 1934 to Wanda K. and Orrin Spencer Johnston. Alan graduated from Texas A&I with a degree in engineering. He married Kathryn Lynn Gregg on 28th June 1958. After US Army active duty, Alan went on to serve in the US Army Reserves. He rose to the rank of Colonel and retired after a distinguished career. He Retired from Southwest Research Institute as a Vice President. Alan is survived by his wife of 61 years Kathryn Lynn Johnston, son Greggory Alan Johnston and wife Christy Sheets Johnston, grandson Trevor Alan Johnston and wife Paulina Suarez Johnston, granddaughter Sarah Alyse Johnston and brother Spencer K. Johnston.
Alan was a great father and husband. He loved life and country. He was a loyal friend and mentor to many that were close to him. His motto in life was "I did it my way".
Donations may be made to Assistance League of San Antonio.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 29, 2019