April 6, 1947 - August 24, 2019
Alan Linwood Kummerer, Sr. went to be with the Lord surrounded by his loving family and wife on August 24, 2019 at the age of 72. Alan was born in Pottstown, Pennsylvania to William Eck and Mary Thelma Kummerer on April 6, 1947. Visitation is Thursday, September 12th from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Dellcrest Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be Friday, September 13th at 9:00 a.m. at Brookhill Baptist Church with interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 11, 2019