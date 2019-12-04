|
Alan Lubel Sands, 87, died of natural causes Nov. 28 in Georgetown. Born March 29, 1932, in San Antonio, Alan was abandoned by his father at age 2. Alan's mother could not properly care for him and his brother Jerry, so for five years they lived in an orphanage in Houston. Alan would see his father only one more time – on his 13th birthday. A year later, Alan's friend would annoy him by postponing a neighborhood baseball game to visit "the Campbell girls." However, by the end of that day, he had fallen in love with Betty Campbell and they would not leave each other's sides for 65 years, except for the Korean War.
Alan joined the Navy in 1950 and saw action overseas for which he would earn a Silver Lifesaving Medal and a Bronze Star. He married Betty on June 1, 1951, the day after she graduated from high school. Lacking the family, he craved growing up, Alan resolved that his children would be cared for and cherished and they were. Sally Sue was born in 1952, Gregory Irwin in 1954, Laura Lynn in 1958, Michael Charles in 1959 and Larry Leon in 1961. Alan's family eventually grew to include six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Alan provided his family with everything and when he was the owner of American Laundry and Cleaners, his workers loved him because of his kind heart and loyalty to them. It wasn't unusual for Alan's employees to ask him for parenting advice or even have him talk to one of their children who might need guidance.
A love of model railroading and football provided a respite for Alan. He attended his first Texas Longhorns game in 1946 and cheered his Dallas Cowboys to five Super Bowl victories. Upon news of Alan's death, comments were nearly unanimous in mentioning his ability to make people laugh with his self-deprecating humor and raucous stories from a largely unsupervised adolescence.
His final hours were made comfortable by Judy Mendieta, Michelle Wainwright and Brianna Wainwright at Heartview Haven. In 2011 his precious Betty died from Alzheimer's disease and Alan was never the same. He had been her caregiver until the very end.
