Albert Anthony "Buddy" Gomez was called to begin his eternal life in Heaven with our Lord on December 9th, 2019. Albert was loved by many people for his humor and humility. He had a servant's heart who preferred to remain in the background rather than the spotlight. He spent many days at Devil's Bend river and in Rockport with his large extended family. Albert was also devoted to the Alhambras supporting God's special children. Albert was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Alice Herrera Gomez and Albert Garcia Gomez. Albert is survived by his wife of 25 years, Frances Mendoza Gomez, his daughters, Lucille Marie Gomez, Gabriella Josephine Gomez, Angela Victoria Gomez Garcia, son-in-law Filbert Garcia, grandsons Tristan Albert and William Gilbert Garcia, his sister, Martha Valdez, brother, David Gomez (Josie), his Aunts Adeline and Guadalupe, many in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. A funeral mass will be held on January 3rd, 2020 at 9 o'clock in the morning at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church (9883 Marbach Rd) with a rosary and reception immediately to follow. A private family interment will be held at a later date. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to several members of the neuro ICU at Main Methodist Hospital, especially Bryan and Carmen, along with Father Frausto and the Medcare Associates hospitalist team who treated Albert with compassion and graceful professionalism. Much gratitude is also extended to the Rodriguez and Hernandez families who have been dear to Albert and the family. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Bejar Caravan 56 Zoo Trip or to the Whittier Middle School music program.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 22, 2019