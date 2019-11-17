|
Albert C. Esquivel, Sr., age 86, went to be with the Lord on November 11, 2019 surrounded by his family. Albert was born on April 8, 1933 in San Antonio, TX to Lauro Esquivel and Alvesia Cuellar Esquivel. Albert was retired from the Illinois Department of Corrections after 32 years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Bill and Frank Esquivel and Minerva Guerrero. Albert is survived by his wife of 60 years, Lydia L. Esquivel; daughter, Lydia Ann Bauer (Donald) and son, Albert (ACE) Jr., (Sally); grandchildren, Donnie and Drew Bauer and Fawn Ann Esquivel; and three great grandsons; his brother, George Esquivel and sister, Rosalinda Esquivel. The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary.ROSARYMONDAY, NOVEMBER 18TH6:30PMPORTER LORING CHAPEL1101 MCCULLOUGH AVE.MASSTUESDAY, NOVEMBER 19TH10AMST. FRANCIS OF ASSISI CATHOLIC CHURCH4201 DEZAVALAYou are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
Published in Express-News on Nov. 17, 2019