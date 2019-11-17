San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Albert C. Esquivel Sr.


1933 - 2019
Albert C. Esquivel Sr. Obituary

Albert C. Esquivel, Sr., age 86, went to be with the Lord on November 11, 2019 surrounded by his family. Albert was born on April 8, 1933 in San Antonio, TX to Lauro Esquivel and Alvesia Cuellar Esquivel. Albert was retired from the Illinois Department of Corrections after 32 years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Bill and Frank Esquivel and Minerva Guerrero. Albert is survived by his wife of 60 years, Lydia L. Esquivel; daughter, Lydia Ann Bauer (Donald) and son, Albert (ACE) Jr., (Sally); grandchildren, Donnie and Drew Bauer and Fawn Ann Esquivel; and three great grandsons; his brother, George Esquivel and sister, Rosalinda Esquivel. The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary.

ROSARY

MONDAY,

NOVEMBER 18TH

6:30PM

PORTER LORING CHAPEL

1101 MCCULLOUGH AVE.

MASS

TUESDAY,

NOVEMBER 19TH

10AM

ST. FRANCIS OF ASSISI CATHOLIC CHURCH

4201 DEZAVALA

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Nov. 17, 2019
