Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
Albert C. Fox


1943 - 2019
Albert C. Fox Obituary
May 11, 1943 - September 22, 2019
Albert C. Fox (Corky), age 76, passed away - serene, secure, and surrounded by the love of family members - at Methodist Hospital on Sunday, September 22, 2019.


Born in Austin, TX on May 11, 1943, the son of Robert Clarence Fox Sr. and Oma Lee Harrell soon earned what would become his enduring family nickname, "Corky" - aptly reflecting a rare and wonderful blend of creative zeal, entrepreneurial spirit, and doer grit.

Albert's dutiful hard-work ethic began at age seven - working on a tenant farm under the hot Texas sun alongside brothers, Robert Clarence Fox, Jr. and Bobby Lee Fox and sister, Mildred Jonel Fox.

Three days before his 18th birthday, Albert donned his first uniform - serving in the United States Navy from May of 1961 to March of 1964. He spent almost half of his three years of active duty at sea in the waters of Southeast Asia / Vietnam as a Nuclear Weapons Technician aboard the USS Constellation (CVA-64).

Albert's ultimate uniform reflected the entrepreneurial American spirit - the navy blue industrial uniform proudly bearing decades of sweat, sacrifice, and honor of hard working American industry. Emblazoned on every shirt was "The Fox Shop" - the universally respected and successful heavy equipment repair business.

His life was far greater than the sum laps he made around the Sun.

He is survived by beloved wife, Mary Fox; sons, John Arnold (Ann-Margaret) and Larry Fox; daughters, Rachelle and Denise Fox; niece, Alice Ann Stewart (Terry); nephews, Micah and Jeffrey Fox; grand-nephew/ nieces, Jason Stewart, Amy Stewart and Jessica Fox, and his three grandchildren.

MEMORIAL SERVICE
TUESDAY,
OCTOBER 1, 2019
11:30 A.M.
PORTER LORING NORTH CHAPEL

Inurnment will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to the ALS Association of Texas, https://www.alstexas.org/
donate/

You are invited to sign the Guestbook at
www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Sept. 29, 2019
