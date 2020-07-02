1/1
Albert David "Al" Emmons
1931 - 2020
Albert "Al" David Emmons went home to be with the Lord on April 29, 2020.

Al was born in French Lick, Indiana, on January 14, 1931 to Elvis and Eva Emmons. He was the eldest of four children. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1951 and served with the 3rd Bombardment Wing in Korea during the war. He continued to serve his country proudly for 20 years, many of those with the United States Air Force Security Service (USAFSS). During his time in the USAFSS, he was stationed in Okinawa, Pakistan, and San Antonio, where he retired from the Air Force Cryptologic Depot at Kelley AFB in 1971. Following his retirement from the USAF, he had a second career in commercial electronics at Southwest Sound and Electronics in San Antonio, TX.

He married Alice J. Focken on March 6, 1955, and they were blessed to celebrate their 65th anniversary this spring. He was a dedicated husband and father who loved playing the fiddle and banjo, talking with his friends on ham radio, and tending to his vegetable garden. Al is survived by his wife Alice and his sister Olive Powell. He will be remembered and cherished by his daughter Sheryl Looper (husband Gary and daughter Victoria Tschoepe), daughter Stephanie Emmons (husband Brent Stover and children Daniel and Julia) and son Stephen Emmons (wife Carol and children John and Linda). He is interred at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, and a service with military honors will be held at the cemetery at a later date. He was loved and will be missed.

Memorial contributions can be made to the International Myeloma Foundation.



Published in Express-News on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harrell Funeral Home of Austin
4435 Frontier Trail
Austin, TX 78745
(512) 443-1366
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

