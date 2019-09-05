|
November 25, 1932 - September 2, 2019
Albert E. Sanders, age 86, born in Fort Worth, TX passed away in San Antonio, TX. Since 1966, he was an Orthopeadic Surgeon specializing in Scoliosis serving the community, teaching and caring for patients.
Dr. Sanders graduated from Paschal High School in 1950 and went on to complete his Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas in 1954. He attended the University of Texas Medical Branch in earned his Master of Science in Anatomy and his Doctor of Medicine degree in 1959. He was employed with the U.S. Public Health Service with the Jicarilla Apache tribe in New Mexico from 1960-1962. He was one of the founding faculty members of UT Health Science Center.
He was a member of numerous medical societies serving in many capacities including President of Bexar County Medical Society, President of Texas Orthopaedic Association, Board of Councilors for the American Academy of Othopaedic Surgeons and on the Board of Directors of the Texas Medical Association. He was most proud of his involvement in working with orthopedists in developing countries. He was the recipient of several humanitarian awards including the Scoliosis Society Walter P. Blount Service Award. He received the Distinguished Alumni Award from Southwestern University and the Ashbel Smith Distinguished Alumnus Award from UTMB.
He was actively involved in his community and his church including the Optimist Club and many years serving as a Scoutmaster. He loved spending time on his farm, hunting, fishing and being on the Guadalupe River.
He celebrated over 63 years of marriage with his bride, Shirley Oliver Sanders and said that taking dancing lessons was the secret to a long, happy marriage. He is also survived by his children: Dr. James O. Sanders (Tricia), Mary Kay Gribbons, Rev. Stephen A. Sanders (Mary); his grandchildren: Luke M. Sanders (Emily), Jonathon P. Sanders, Nathaniel A. Sanders, Joe B. Sanders, Donald O. Gribbons, K. Bates Gribbons, McKie K. Gribbons, Bailey J. Gribbons, David O. Sanders, James M. Sanders; and his sister-in-law Jeanne V. Sanders. He was preceded in death by his daughter Jeanmarie, his parents Alta and Earnest Sanders, his brother Fred Sanders, his brother-in-law Dick Oliver and his son-in-law Gerald W. Gribbons.
The Memorial Service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Alamo Heights United Methodist Church, 825 E. Basse Rd., San Antonio, TX 78209. Condolences may be offered at www.sunset funeral homesa.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alamo Heights United Methodist Church, Children's Hospital of San Antonio, Southwestern University or the .
Published in Express-News on Sept. 5, 2019