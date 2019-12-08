|
Albert Felton, born February 23, 1932 in Gadsden, Alabama, passed away on December 4, 2019 at the age of 87. He is preceded in death by his spouse of 48 years, Emma Felton; daughter, Cynthia Felton; sisters, Annie Ruth and Elizabeth; brothers J.T., Simon and Sonny. Albert was a resident of San Antonio for over 50 years and is survived by his daughter, Sylvia Felton; sister, Norma (John); sister in-law, Veronica (Stanley) and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be at Sunset Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Interment will be at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 9:00 am.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 8, 2019