|
ON EAGLES' WINGSAnd God will raise you upon eagles' wings,There you are, thebreath of dawnMake you to shinelike the sunAnd hold you in the palmof his hand
Colonel Litzler, 85 years of age, was born in Cleveland, Ohio on June 16, 1934 to Albert Litzler, Sr. and Germaine Katherine Litzler. He passed away on December 17, 2019, at the Pam Long Term Acute Care Hospital after a very long illness. His devoted wife, Rose Ann, was always by his side. He is survived by his son Albert F. Litzler Jr. and his grandson, Albert Harrington Litzler. They were the loves of his life. He is also survived by his sister, Diane Clair from the Villages in Florida; nieces, Mary Whitling (Len), Melissa Clair, Vanessa Caldwell, Sara Louis and Ashley (David McCrary) Richard J. Clair, Jr., Donald Louis (Allison) and Josh Louis (Sara); Brothers-in-law, David Louis, Donald Louis (Karen), Leon Louis (Cathy), Keith Louis (Valerie) and numerous great nieces and nephews. He adored all of his family and their nickname for him was "Uncle Bud". He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Marianne McCarthy and Gerri Murray, and brothers-in- law, John McCarthy, John Murray and Rich Clair.
Colonel Litzler was a graduate of St. Ignatius in Cleveland and a graduate of Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. He was a B-47 Pilot, B-52 Command Pilot with over 5500 flying hours. His military education: National Security Management, Industrial College of the Armed Forces, Air Command and Staff College, Air War College. He was the Director of Logistics, Director of Operations, Aerospace Maintenance Director and the Base Commander and Vice Commander at March AFB in California. He was awarded the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal with two oak leaf clusters, the Air Medal and the Air Force Commendation Medal.
Colonel Litzler was a 30 year Air Force Veteran who wore many hats. After he retired from the Air Force in 1985, he began a second career with Rockwell International (now Boeing) opening up an office in Sacramento with Autonetics and Defense Electronics Division overseeing contracts both domestic and international. He served as the Sacramento Chapter President of the Air Force Association and in 1993 was awarded the "CALIFORNIA CHAPTER MAN OF THE YEAR" award. He was active in forming the Arc-Light Young Tiger Organization, a lifetime member of the Air Force Association, and a lifetime Daedalian member.
The family of Al would like to express our deep love and appreciation to our many friends and family members who have helped us through this very difficult time and to the ICU Units at Main Methodist, Stone Oak Methodist and to all the doctors and wonderful nurses involved in his care these last 5 years. A special "thank you" to the renal clinic in Boerne that cared for him in dialysis and to Doctor Alemu, thank you so much for your compassionate care his last few days. Thank you to all of our prayer warriors. You made it possible for us to travel and still receive his dialysis. He always had a trip being planned on his calendar.
Graveside Services will be held at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas at 10:30 am on January 2, 2020 with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the MD Anderson Cancer Association, Fisher House Foundation or .
Arrangements are under the care of the staff of Holt and Holt Funeral Home in Boerne, Texas.
To share words of comfort with the family please visit www.holtfh.com.