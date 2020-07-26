1/1
ALBERT G. CARDENAS
1968 - 2020
Albert G. Cardenas, born June 7, 1968 in San Antonio, Texas went to be with the Lord on July 15, 2020 at the age of 52. He was preceded in death by his Brother: Joe G. Mendez and sister in law: Angelica G. Cardenas. He is survived by his Parents: Jesus and Elena Cardenas; Girlfriend: Mary Arias; Siblings: Diana De La Rosa (Tony), Norma Jaramillo, Nancy C. Ambriz (Mark), Ernest G. Mendez (Tina) and David G. Cardenas, and numerous Aunts and Uncles, Nephews, Nieces and Friends.

Albert was known as "Big Al" or "Abe". He proudly ran the family tire business from the age of 16 through the age of 42. Then retained employment with SAWS in 2014 as a Construction Inspector.

Albert loved music, dancing and taking over the mic at social gatherings. He enjoyed telling jokes and making people laugh. Albert was kind, respectful and caring.

He would go out of his way to give others a helping hand.

Albert will be dearly missed by EVERYONE.

Visitation will begin on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 2:00pm at Delgado Funeral Home (2200 W. Martin San Antonio, Texas 78207) with a Prayer Service at 7:00pm. Chapels will open on Wednesday, July 28, 2020 at 8:00am. A Chapel Service will begin at 10:00am. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery III.




Published in Express-News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
02:00 PM
Delgado Funeral Home
JUL
28
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Delgado Funeral Home
JUL
29
Service
10:00 AM
Delgado Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Delgado Funeral Home
2200 W Martin St
San Antonio, TX 78207
(210) 533-0003
