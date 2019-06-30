Home

Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Rosary
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Albert Gonzales Villalobos


1953 - 2019
Albert Gonzales Villalobos Obituary
August 16, 1953 - June 23, 2019
Albert Gonzales Villalobos passed away June 23rd, 2019 at the age of 65. He was born to Ruben and Irene Villalobos on August 16th, 1953 in San Antonio, Texas. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Ana Villalobos, his children, Aimee Villalobos and Ruben M. Villalobos, daughter-in-law, Michelle M. Villalobos and grandchildren, Abel and Isabella. Survivors also include his brothers Robert and Ruben Villalobos Jr, father and mother-in-law Arcenio and Estella Esquivel as well as sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Albert is preceded in death by parents Irene and Ruben Villalobos Sr. as well as sister-in-law Mary Villalobos. Al loved working under the hood of his AMC Marlin, in his garage doing woodwork or attending Alamo City Rods events. Over his 40 year career with HEB, Al made many friends and colleagues whom he respected and kept close.
Visitation will take place at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 12pm until 6pm with a Rosary to be recited at 3pm. All services will conclude on Saturday.
Published in Express-News on June 30, 2019
