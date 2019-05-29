May 19, 1958 - May 27, 2019

Albert Henry Merrill, III went on to his Heavenly Home on Monday, May 27, 2019.

He died peacefully in his sleep. Albert was the most courageous and generous person one could ever meet and a role model for all of us.



He is retired from North East Independent School District and leaves behind many friends there. Albert was confirmed and attended Sunday School for many years at Christ Episcopal Church.



All his loving family will miss him more than words can say. He had such a positive affect on all of our lives. Albert was preceded in death by his father, Albert H. Merrill, Jr.; his brother, John Stephen Merrill and sister-in-law, Kelly Merrill. Albert is survived by his mother, Helen Heye Merrill; brother Doug Merrill and his wife Maria Monica, nephews; Nick Merrill, Zachary Merrill (Taylor), Tanner Merrill, Rodrigo Jordon (Ninfa) and Ricky Jordon. Nieces; Kayla Merrill Rozelle (Winston) and Brenda Vidal (Thomas). Great-nephews and nieces; Boston, Rodrigo, Tommy, Lily, Presley, Valentina and Uma. Uncles; Roy Barry, Red Gray and aunt Elizabeth Barry along with their families and so many other close family members and friends.



The family wishes to thank Dr. Swift and all the many wonderful doctors and nurses at University Hospital. Also, Dr. Johnson and Dr. Tenner for their excellent care and compassion for Albert. Much thanks to Kindred Hospice and to the many wonderful parishioners at Christ Episcopal Church along with a special thank you to Pastor Patrick Gahan for all their sincere prayers.



Albert loved nothing more than being with family and friends for a backyard barbeque, many fun Family Reunions at Port Aransas and weekend trips to his brother Doug's ranch. Albert enjoyed cooking and made wonderful hamburgers. He gave so much of himself to family and friends and was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone.



In lieu of flowers please donate to a



A private memorial service is planned.



You are invited to sign

the guestbook at

www.porterloring.com



Arrangements with Published in Express-News on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary