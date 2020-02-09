|
Albert I Serna III (84) passed January 23, 2020. Born in San Antonio May 4, 1935 to Anna Katherine Webb and Albert I Serna Jr, he graduated from Central Catholic ('53) and St. Mary's University (BA '57 Sociology, MA '77 Counseling). A Vietnam veteran, he proudly served in the US Army/Army Reserves (LTC) and for Veterans Affairs (VA). He was active for many years in Boy Scouts as a scout master, in CYO little league as a coach, and in various Church ministries, including Eucharistic Minister and Lector. He was an avid golfer and square/round dancer, belonging to several clubs over the years. Survivors include children Albert I. Serna IV (Ulrika Delaunay), Rose Eakin, Katherine Velasquez (John), Sharolyn LePage (Jim); grandchildren Erin Peterson (Ben), Carrie Yelverton (Scott), Shannon Eakin, Justin and George Velasquez, Zachary, Kevin, and Kara LePage; 3 great grandchildren; brother Robert Serna (Sheila Brown). A Memorial Rosary will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at Porter Loring Mortuary North. Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. with Inurnment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or . You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com
