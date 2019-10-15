Home

Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
9:00 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
159 Camino
Santa Maria, TX
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
159 Camino
Santa Maria, TX
View Map
1954 - 2019
Albert Joseph Dyess Jr. Obituary

Albert Joseph Dyess Jr. was called home by the Lord on October 4, 2019, at the age of 65. He was born in San Antonio, TX on September 17, 1954. He served in the United States Navy. His hobbies and interests included bowling, watching Dallas Cowboys and Spurs games, playing sports, fishing, cooking and barbecuing (especially for his family), music, old western movies, video games. He also loved animals. He is preceded in death by his father, Albert Joseph Dyess Sr. He is loved and will be missed by his mother, Lucille Francesco Dyess; children, Sydney Dyess (fiancé Ricardo Rodriguez Jr.), Morgan Dyess (Nallely Tavares) and Marissa Dyess; grandchildren, Ashton & Aiden Dyess; siblings, Kathy Barrows and Jackie Ellison; uncle, Charlie; nieces & cousins; and his former spouse and mother of children, Rebecca Dean. Family and friends will meet at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 159 Camino Santa Maria 78228, on Thursday, October 17, 2019, for a 9 a.m. Rosary, which will be followed by a 10 a.m. Memorial Mass.

A Funeral Procession will depart the Church for the Interment at San Fernando Cemetery II, 746 Castroville Road, 78237.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Holy Rosary St. Vincent de Paul Society.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 15, 2019
