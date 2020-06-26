Albert Rodriguez, Jr. joined our Heavenly Father June 19, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 73. He was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas November 30, 1946 to Albert G. Rodriguez and Mary Rodriguez. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Madeleine C. Rodriguez; daughters, Michelle Gehrmann (Michael), Denise Rodriguez; sister, Mary Alice Perez; brother, Paul Rodriguez; grandchildren, Donavyn De La O, Haylie De La O, Ja'niece Young, Shy'nae Young, Deronique Gehrmann, Victoria Gehrmann, Develin Gehrmann, and numerous other relatives. Funeral services will be held Monday, June 29, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South with interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South. Guest may sign our online guestbook at Missionparks.com