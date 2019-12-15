|
|
The second son in a family of 10, Al quickly claimed his place with his diligence and quick wit. Growing up in Newark, NJ, he was never without a job, worked while in High School at Kresge's store, later as a USPS seasonal mail carrier, the Railroad Retirement office and the VA. Drafted into the Army in 1950, he completed his 2 yr term and entered Seaton Hall, graduating in 1957. He began a 30 year Civil Service career with the VA to retirement from Kelly Field in1975 as Supervisor of high value assemblies. Following retirement, he worked for Boeing, then HR Block. Al began his volunteer work as tax preparer with VITA, (Volunteer Income Tax Association), groundskeeper at Incarnate Word convent/retirement home, docent at the Institute of Texas Cultures, 33yrs, and Ambassador at San Antonio International Airport, 16 yrs. A member of Council 4140 and 4th degree Knights of Columbus, Assembly 2102, Al enjoyed traveling on cruises and visiting casinos.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Josephine M. Patino, 4 brothers, 3 sisters, many nieces and nephews including many great His humor and wonderful smile will be missed by all. Rosary and Funeral Mass will begin at 1:30PM on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Graveside Service at 9:15AM on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 15, 2019