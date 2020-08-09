1/1
Aleene (Riecher) Walsh
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Aleene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Aleene Riecher Walsh, age 90, passed away on July 25, 2020. She was born in San Antonio on April 9, 1930, to Anton & Emma Fowler Riecher. She was employed by Royal Insurance for over 30 years until an early retirement. Aleene was a lifetime member of The American Legion Auxiliary & a member of the San Antonio Genealogical & Historical Society for 25 years. Aleene enjoyed compiling ancestry information and, more importantly, being surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by the love of her life and husband of 52 years, Robert (Bob) Walsh; daughter, Kathleen Pauley; parents; and one sister and two brothers. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Appedole (Kenny); grandchildren, Ann Pauley, Chris Hutchison (Ron), Richard Pauley (Melissa), Amy Wise (Bill); and great-grandchildren, Emma Pauley; Hayden, Halle, and Hope Hutchison, Hannah, Kathleen, and Sarah Pauley, and Brackan, and Braylee Wise. The family would like to express their gratitude to The Laurels at Stone Oak for their support and kindness. A private service and interment will be held August 11, 2020, to be attended by the immediate family due to COVID-19 safety concerns. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Cancer Society. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com Arrangements with




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Porter Loring Mortuary North

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved