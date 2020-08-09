Aleene Riecher Walsh, age 90, passed away on July 25, 2020. She was born in San Antonio on April 9, 1930, to Anton & Emma Fowler Riecher. She was employed by Royal Insurance for over 30 years until an early retirement. Aleene was a lifetime member of The American Legion Auxiliary & a member of the San Antonio Genealogical & Historical Society for 25 years. Aleene enjoyed compiling ancestry information and, more importantly, being surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by the love of her life and husband of 52 years, Robert (Bob) Walsh; daughter, Kathleen Pauley; parents; and one sister and two brothers. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Appedole (Kenny); grandchildren, Ann Pauley, Chris Hutchison (Ron), Richard Pauley (Melissa), Amy Wise (Bill); and great-grandchildren, Emma Pauley; Hayden, Halle, and Hope Hutchison, Hannah, Kathleen, and Sarah Pauley, and Brackan, and Braylee Wise. The family would like to express their gratitude to The Laurels at Stone Oak for their support and kindness. A private service and interment will be held August 11, 2020, to be attended by the immediate family due to COVID-19 safety concerns. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Cancer Society. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com Arrangements with