In the early hours of May 30, 2020, our beloved Dad, Alejandro Adolfo Ramon, Sr., was summoned for his final role call in the wild blue yonder of Heavens Pearly gates at the early age of 96. Dad was the last survivor of 11 brothers and sisters. Our Dad was born in Laredo, TX on June 17, 1923. Dad was raised on a saddle on the Family's 2000-acre San Ramon Ranch located outside of Laredo, TX. Dad learned all his cowboy and ranching skills under the tutelage of his Dad (Jose Maria Ramon) and older brothers. In 1942 our Dad enlisted in the Army Air Corps and served honorably and proudly with the famous 8th Air Force which was stationed in England. After the War our Dad took on the dangerous job of working for the US Government as a Cattle/Animal Inspector. Dad checked for Hoof and Mouth Disease among the animals raised in the vast isolated ranches in Mexico's interior. Dad traveled Mexico's countryside by Jeep and horseback. Later, my Dad brought our Family back to the United States and was hired by Kelly AFB in San Antonio, TX as an aircraft mechanic. Dad retired from this position. Our Dad had a quick sense of humor and enjoyed Family. Especially, having a drink with his older brothers and sharing stories of life on the ole San Ramon Ranch. Our Dad was an avid hunter. Dad was also a proud Master Mason and belonged to Lonnie Irwin Lodge in San Antonio. Dad is survived by his only son, Alejandro A. Ramon, Jr. and wife, Drucilla. Our Dad is predeceased by his wife Eloise Ramon; daughter, Diana Sandra Ramon Valle; Son, Norberto Noe Ramon; Grandson, Alejandro Adolfo Ramon III and ten older brothers and sisters.

Dad leaves behind numerous great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. Dad, we Love and Miss You. Rest in Peace. A private interment was held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

A Memorial Mass

will be held on

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

10:00am

St. John Berchman's

Catholic Church

1147 Cupples Rd

San Antonio, Texas 78226

Social distancing will be enforced, and masks will be required inside of the church.

We thank you for your understanding.

Father Fideli Dikete will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John Berchman's Catholic Church.

