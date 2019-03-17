|
June 29, 1933 - March 9, 2019
Alejandro Armando "Alex" Alcocer, 85, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on March 9, 2019.
He leaves his beloved wife of 55 years Leticia Alcocer. He is preceded in death by his two beautiful daughters, Elisa Alcocer and Anna Alcocer. He is survived by his daughters, Christella Bailey (Elias Bailey), Gina Cook (Doug Cook), son Alex Alcocer (Erin Butler), and grandchildren Alejandra, Julian, Marcos, Joseph, Aidan, Cameron, Kieran, AnnaRose, Ella, and Gabriella.
Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, he was the son of Evaristo and Rosa Alcocer and the brother of Elsie Alcocer and the late Elia Alcocer.
Alex graduated from Brackenridge High School. In his early years, he would help at the family grocery store and faithfully attend Divine Redeemer Presbyterian Church where he met his beautiful wife, Leticia Azcarraga. At the age of 17, he joined the United States Navy in 1952 and served honorably in the Korean War. Upon returning, he attended University of Texas at Austin and graduated from Our Lady of The Lake University. He was a member of numerous political and social organizations. He retired from SAISD as an administrator.
His passion was his family and church. He was a man of strong will and conviction, whose guiding force was his dedication to God and his family. Although many saw him as a fierce and intimidating man, those close to
him knew him as tender hearted and a kind man who could never say no if you asked for his help.
The celebration of life will be held at Divine Redeemer Presbyterian Church, 407 N. Calaveras, on March 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to the Divine Redeemer Presbyterian Church Capital Campaign, 407 N. Calaveras, San Antonio, Texas 78207 in honor of Alex Alcocer.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 17, 2019