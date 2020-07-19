Alejandro "Babe" Munoz was called home by the Lord on July 11, 2020 at the age of 83. Alejandro was a graduate of Lanier HS and a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and Texas Army National Guard. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother, his devotion to his wife, Soledad was unwavering and unending. He was preceded in death by his parents, Juan and Ofelia Munoz; siblings: Oscar, Cesar, Sam, Johnny and Ofelia, daughter, baby Ofelia. Alejandro is survived by his wife of 61 years, Soledad; children: Alex (Rafellea), Gloria (Cruz); Diana (Tim) and Debra (Eddie); grandchildren: John Anthony (Michelle), Edward Jr., Katherine (James), Elizabeth, Matthew (Bianca), Roland, Ryan, Melanie (Calvin), Kimberly (Jerry), Angel, Asia and Aaron; siblings: David, Mary Louise, Yolanda and Anita; 26 great grandchildren; and extended family.

Our family wishes to thank Nancy Almauger for her love, care and support. The family must regretfully limit attendance at the services to immediate family, invitation only, due to health and safety concerns. Private interment with military honors will take place at Fort Sam Houston Cemetery. The family is grateful for the cooperation and understanding being shown during this difficult time.