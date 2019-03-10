|
October 16, 1934 - March 5, 2019
Alejandro Riojas, entered eternal rest on March 5, 2019 at the blessed age of 84. He was born October 16, 1934 in Moore, TX, to Onofre and Ramona Riojas. He is reunited in heaven with his parents; sisters Luisa and Margarita; great-grandson Julian. He is loved and will be greatly missed by his wife of 60 years Clemencia M. Riojas; children Alicia Castillo (David), Thelma Vaquera (Daniel), Alejandro Riojas Jr., Belinda Flores (Alejos, Jr.); 15 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren; siblings Sulema, Isabel, Santos, Modesta, Juanita, Eloisa, Maria Teresa, Estella, Mercedes, Onofe Jr., as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members. He will live forever in the hearts of his family and friends.
SERVICES
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 1:00 PM - 9:00 PM with a rosary at 7:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Procession will depart from the funeral home on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 9:30 AM for a 10:00 AM Mass at St. Gabriel Catholic Church. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery III.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 10, 2019