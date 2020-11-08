1/1
ALENE MARIE (VERSCHELDEN) BUYS
Friday, Nov. 27 Our Lady of Guadalupe Church; 13715 Riggs Rd. Outside gatherings 9:30, Rosary 10:30; and mass 11.(face masks and social distancing required)Alene grew up on a flower/vegetable farm, graduated from South San, worked for Southwestern Bell, married Norbert Buys Sr., had 6 kids: Bert jr. Helotes; Theresa Phillips Horseshoe Bay; Kathy Buller OK, Phillip Sr, Boerne; Jackie, Boerne; Edward San Antonio:11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; retired from the Bexar County Courthouse probate; was a beautiful mother, a great housewife, cook, seamstress and a perfectionist. Her favorite things were: $5's, strawberry shakes, Big Red, food, deserts, driving a Kawasaki Mule, getting her hair done, giving her grandchildren $50 savings bond, a kiss on the right cheek, giving you intelligent quotes, gold stars, and sparkles. She always wanted the very best for her children.

All who knew her will miss her dearly and be thankful for the time we had with her.

She ultimately earned her gold star and her place in heaven. Thank you Jesus for making Alene our mom. A special thanks to the staff of Changing Seasons on Blanco Road for taking such good care of her on her last days.




Published in Express-News on Nov. 8, 2020.
