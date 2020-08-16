Alex Camacho, 70, of San Antonio, passed away on August 9, 2020. He went to school at Central Catholic High School and Southwest Texas State. He married his high school sweetheart, Gloria, on September 5, 1970. Alex enjoyed over 40 years of work in sales for companies including Campbell Soup and General Mills. Alex was a devoted husband, father, brother, and son. He was an award winning BBQ Pit Master and chef extraordinaire! He loved the San Antonio Spurs, Dallas Cowboys, UT Longhorns, and Houston Astros. He enjoyed family gatherings, especially the annual Easter Celebration at the family ranch. He was committed to serving his community through The Order of the Alhambras, St Joseph's Benevolent Society, and the San Antonio Area Foundation. Alex is preceded in death by his mother, Anita Camacho. Alex is survived by his loving wife, Gloria, daughters Alexa Spahr (Jay), and Angela Garcia (Roel): brothers Carlos Jr. (Gloria), David (Lisa), and Eddie (June): father, Carlos X Camacho: and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Alex's family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. Melissa Isbell, and the wonderful staff at Fresenius Kidney Care and the caring nurses at Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital.

A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.

