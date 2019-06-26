|
12-17-1952 - 05-31-2019
Our brother Alex passed at Lovelace Hospital Palliative Unit in Albuquerque, New Mexico after struggling five months with cardiovascular events and ensuing complications. God's will called him home with love and compassion from this side of his life, and from our time with him.
Alex's Catholic education began at St. Ann's Parochial School where he enjoyed serving Mass with parish Priests and classmates. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1971.
SAC Radio/TV Broadcasting Department prepared Alex for thirty five years of awarded professional growth and success; 20 years in San Antonio, TX; and 15 in Albuquerque. He served as State Public Information Officer during Bill Richardson's term. Alex completed service as residential appraiser for Sandoval County Assessor's Office upon retiring December 31, 2018.
Preceding Alex in God's heaven were his parents, Alex C. Cuellar sr. and Pauline G. Cuellar; sisters: Patricia, Polly, Carolyn; brothers Paul and Paul Gentile.
Alex's sisters Catherine Danforth "Ochenta" and Yolanda Gentile "Viejita" remain to cherish the family's lasting memories.
Memorial Mass:
June 27, 2019 11:00 a.m.
St. Ann's Catholic Church
Celebrated by Fr. Larry Christian And assisted by altar server Carlos
Published in Express-News on June 26, 2019