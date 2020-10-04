Alex J Scheel 89, of San Antonio, TX entered in eternal rest on Sept. 26, 2020.

A Marine Corp Veteran who served in the Korean and Vietnam War. He was a member of Arthur Gembler American Legion Post 375 for 46 years.

Alex is preceded in death by his parents, Alex P. & Laura Scheel, his beautiful wife of 67 years, Edna, his eight loving brothers & sisters, daughter Edna Jean, son Paul & granddaughter Daisy. He is survived by his daughters, Yvonne Woods (Butch), Rhonda Aunkst (David), Starlene Ashley (Shawn) his grandchildren, James, Michael, Renee, Eric, Emerson, Garrett, Evan, Laura, Nicolette, Jessica, Alex; his great-grandchildren Dylan, Zoe, Nyla, Giselle, Paul, River, Ruby, Aiden, Jasper &June.

A visitation will be held at Sunset Funeral Home on Austin Hwy on Oct. 12th from 5-7 pm with a reading of the

Rosary at 7pm Funeral Mass will be Oct. 13th at Holy Name Catholic Church at 10 am. Mr. Scheel will be taken to his final resting place at Ft Sam Houston National Cemetery with Military Honors.

For his service & dedication to his country. Memories & condolences can be shared at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.com

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital