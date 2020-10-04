1/1
ALEX J. SCHEEL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ALEX's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Alex J Scheel 89, of San Antonio, TX entered in eternal rest on Sept. 26, 2020.

A Marine Corp Veteran who served in the Korean and Vietnam War. He was a member of Arthur Gembler American Legion Post 375 for 46 years.

Alex is preceded in death by his parents, Alex P. & Laura Scheel, his beautiful wife of 67 years, Edna, his eight loving brothers & sisters, daughter Edna Jean, son Paul & granddaughter Daisy. He is survived by his daughters, Yvonne Woods (Butch), Rhonda Aunkst (David), Starlene Ashley (Shawn) his grandchildren, James, Michael, Renee, Eric, Emerson, Garrett, Evan, Laura, Nicolette, Jessica, Alex; his great-grandchildren Dylan, Zoe, Nyla, Giselle, Paul, River, Ruby, Aiden, Jasper &June.

A visitation will be held at Sunset Funeral Home on Austin Hwy on Oct. 12th from 5-7 pm with a reading of the

Rosary at 7pm Funeral Mass will be Oct. 13th at Holy Name Catholic Church at 10 am. Mr. Scheel will be taken to his final resting place at Ft Sam Houston National Cemetery with Military Honors.

For his service & dedication to his country. Memories & condolences can be shared at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.com

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
12
Rosary
07:00 PM
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Name Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
2108282811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sunset Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved