A best friend to many, adoring husband, loving father and grandfather, Alex entered into the presence of Jesus on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Known for his engaging personality, humorous and witty responses, work ethic and devotion to family, he will be sorely missed. He was born in Rockport, Tx and raised in Hallettsville, Tx in a family of 10. He proudly served in the US Navy and was a dedicated provider to his 5 children and wife of 66 years. An active member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in San Antonio for over 50 years, he served in many capacities reflecting his heart for service. Those who were lucky enough to know him, loved him.
Alex is survived by his cherished wife, Margaret; children John Stewart (Susie), Debbie Bissell (John), Sande Stewart, Linda Regester (Mark), Chris Stewart (Mary); 11 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren.
Visitation and viewing will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.
FUNERAL SERVICE
SATURDAY,
JANUARY 4, 2020
11:00 A.M.
HOLY SPIRIT CATHOLIC CHURCH
Memorial contributions can be made to Meals on Wheels.
