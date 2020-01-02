San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
HOLY SPIRIT CATHOLIC CHURCH
Resources
More Obituaries for Alex Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alex L. Stewart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alex L. Stewart Obituary

A best friend to many, adoring husband, loving father and grandfather, Alex entered into the presence of Jesus on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Known for his engaging personality, humorous and witty responses, work ethic and devotion to family, he will be sorely missed. He was born in Rockport, Tx and raised in Hallettsville, Tx in a family of 10. He proudly served in the US Navy and was a dedicated provider to his 5 children and wife of 66 years. An active member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in San Antonio for over 50 years, he served in many capacities reflecting his heart for service. Those who were lucky enough to know him, loved him.

Alex is survived by his cherished wife, Margaret; children John Stewart (Susie), Debbie Bissell (John), Sande Stewart, Linda Regester (Mark), Chris Stewart (Mary); 11 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren.

Visitation and viewing will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.

FUNERAL SERVICE

SATURDAY,

JANUARY 4, 2020

11:00 A.M.

HOLY SPIRIT CATHOLIC CHURCH

Memorial contributions can be made to Meals on Wheels.

Please sign

the Guestbook at

and see full obituary at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alex's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now