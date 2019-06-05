January 11, 1929 - June 1, 2019

Alex Molina Arévalo was 90 years old when he was called home to join his beautiful wife and Our Heavenly Father on June 1, 2019. He passed in happiness and peace surrounded by family in San Antonio, Texas.

Alex was also born in San Antonio, Texas to Juan and Hipolita Arévalo at their family home on Delgado Street during a cold January day in 1929. He was the youngest of their 7 children. As a boy during The Great Depression, he learned the value of hard work starting his first job shining shoes for a dime. He never forgot the morning when he was 9 years old and an Army officer, whose shoes were already gleaming, insisted on sitting for a shine. The officer paid him five dollars and Alex did not have enough money to make change. When the soldier told him to keep the change, Alex packed his box, ran straight home with his fortune and presented it proudly to his mother. After attending Fox Tech High School, Alex soon met and married the love of his life, a young and lovely elevator operator named Irene. The two shared 70 years of marriage and raised 6 wonderful children together. Always a good provider, Alex held various occupations before becoming a Sheet Metal Worker and member of Local Union #67. He worked in oppressive heat and sometimes perilous conditions, including at the top of the Tower of the Americas when it was only a steel frame. Alex was a natural leader and foreman in his job. He had unique nicknames for his coworkers like Butterfly, Mosquito, and Hippie. He loved to joke and make them laugh but, he was a perfectionist and had no tolerance for laziness or mistakes.



He was highly respected in his trade right up to his retirement in 1993.

Alex loved music. He loved the Blues. He had rhythm in his soul and made "drums" out of any objects within reach and whatever tool or utensil in his hands. One of his favorite "solos" to play originated from the sound of a muffler he once heard on a car in need of a good tune-up.

Alex loved cars. He loved the mechanism of clocks and watches, he loved buying new shoes and jackets, he loved hats and wore them well. He loved the Dallas Cowboys. He loved God, he loved his parish, he loved watching Andy Griffith on television. Most of all, he loved his family in that powerful, unconditional way that makes it very hard to say goodbye.

Alex is preceded in death by his bride, Irene Casares Arévalo, his eldest son, Alex Arevalo, Jr. and his grandson, James Gibson. He is survived by his children John (Donna), Isadora (Kendrick), Mary (David), Belinda (Al), and Jessica (George); as well as the true joys of his life, his grand children Jacqueline, Laura, Valerie, Alexandra, Gianna, Jacob, Joseph, Rebecca, Lila, and Jack; and his precious great-grand children Lianne, Jude, and Julia.

He will be remembered with love and admiration during a Rosary service on Friday, June 7 at 7:00 p.m. at Porter Loring Mortuary and a Mass on Saturday, June 8 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church, 210 Saint Ann Street, 78201.



