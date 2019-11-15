Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Delgado Funeral Home
2200 W. Martin St.
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Delgado Funeral Home
2200 W. Martin St.
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alex Ramirez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alex Ramirez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alex Ramirez Obituary

Alex M. Ramirez 38, left our world on November 2, 2019 with his loving wife and family by his side. An inspiration to family and friends Alex was the epitome of the words Strength and Courage. Alex never relented and through shear will and tenacity taught us on of the Greatest Lessons in Life TO KEEP FIGHTING.

Alex is survived by his wife Roxanne, mom Olga stepdad David, brothers Cipriano(Lupe), Daniel(Jennifer), stepdaughter Vivian, grandson Max, nieces Alexandra, Alyssa, Isabella, Leah, nephews Phoenix, Ivan, his beloved dog Baby Bo, along with many family members and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at Delgado Funeral Home 2200 W. Martin St.

San Antonio, Tx 78207 on November 16, 2019 from 12:30pm - 2:00pm with a mass at 1:00pm.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alex's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -