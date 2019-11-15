|
|
Alex M. Ramirez 38, left our world on November 2, 2019 with his loving wife and family by his side. An inspiration to family and friends Alex was the epitome of the words Strength and Courage. Alex never relented and through shear will and tenacity taught us on of the Greatest Lessons in Life TO KEEP FIGHTING.
Alex is survived by his wife Roxanne, mom Olga stepdad David, brothers Cipriano(Lupe), Daniel(Jennifer), stepdaughter Vivian, grandson Max, nieces Alexandra, Alyssa, Isabella, Leah, nephews Phoenix, Ivan, his beloved dog Baby Bo, along with many family members and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at Delgado Funeral Home 2200 W. Martin St.
San Antonio, Tx 78207 on November 16, 2019 from 12:30pm - 2:00pm with a mass at 1:00pm.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 15, 2019