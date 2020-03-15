Home

Lewis Funeral Home - San Antonio
811 South W.W. White Road
San Antonio, TX 78220
(210) 227-7281

ALEXANDER CLARKE, JR.

ALEXANDER CLARKE, JR. Obituary

Alexander Clarke, Jr., age 100, of San Antonio, entered the nearing presence of God Friday, January 31, 2020. A humble man faithful to God, cherished by family, and beloved throughout his community. Born to Bahamian immigrants on August 29, 1919, in the historic Bahamian settlement of Coconut Grove, Miami, Florida.

Alexander graduated from Huston-Tillotson College and Texas Southern University. Served in the U.S. Army, World War II, as a Corporal (Medical Core) - duty stations including Guadalcanal island, in the Pacific Theater.

Alexander was a loving husband to adored wife Evelyn Woodard for 54 years until her death (1999).

A dedicated educator for 30+ years, he inspired and mentored science students from Riley (Martin Luther King) and Lowell Middle School's, to Texas Southern University. A proud member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated, since 1948. Also, an enthusiastic bass singer, Alexander shared his gift with choral groups throughout the community.

He's survived by his daughter Alexis Katherine.

"Celebration of Life" was on February 17th at St. Philip's Episcopal Church. Interment at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Memorial donations in remembrance of Alexander Clarke, Jr. are appreciated: Family and friends are contributing to the Woodard-Clarke-Durvan Scholarship Fund, St. Philip's College, Office of Institutional Advancement.

Lewis Funeral Home, 811 South W.W. White Rd., San Antonio, Texas 78220

Published in Express-News on Mar. 15, 2020
