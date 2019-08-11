|
|
March 24, 1933 - August 8, 2019
Alexander Del Rio Mendez, born March 24, 1933 in San Antonio, Texas, passed away into the loving arms of our Lord on August 8, 2019 at the age of 86. He is preceded in death by his sons, Alex and James; and his stepson, John Mark Gonzalez. Alexander is survived by his beloved wife Zulema Cuellar Mendez; sons, Mark Mendez (Donna Jo) and John Mendez; stepdaughter, Maria "Becky" Miniel (Peter) and numerous loving grandchildren, step-grandchildren and great grandchildren. Alexander was a devoted husband, and loving father, who loved to coach baseball. He will be missed dearly. Special thanks to the wonderful staff, nurses and doctors at Methodist Medical Center ICU. Visitation will be held at Sunset Funeral Home on Wednesday August 14, 2019 from 8:00 am to 10:00 am with a funeral service to be held at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 11, 2019