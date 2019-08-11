Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexander Mendez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander Del Rio Mendez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alexander Del Rio Mendez Obituary
March 24, 1933 - August 8, 2019
Alexander Del Rio Mendez, born March 24, 1933 in San Antonio, Texas, passed away into the loving arms of our Lord on August 8, 2019 at the age of 86. He is preceded in death by his sons, Alex and James; and his stepson, John Mark Gonzalez. Alexander is survived by his beloved wife Zulema Cuellar Mendez; sons, Mark Mendez (Donna Jo) and John Mendez; stepdaughter, Maria "Becky" Miniel (Peter) and numerous loving grandchildren, step-grandchildren and great grandchildren. Alexander was a devoted husband, and loving father, who loved to coach baseball. He will be missed dearly. Special thanks to the wonderful staff, nurses and doctors at Methodist Medical Center ICU. Visitation will be held at Sunset Funeral Home on Wednesday August 14, 2019 from 8:00 am to 10:00 am with a funeral service to be held at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alexander's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Home
Download Now