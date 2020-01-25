|
On January 18, 2020 the angels took home our Alex, a beloved husband, father, brother and friend. He is finally at peace after an extended battle with Leukemia.
Alexander (Alex)Fred Yamin, age 88, passed away peacefully at his home. Born January 9,1932 in San Antonio to Lida Mae Sedgwick and Fred Kaiser Yamin. Later Fred Krupalla became Alex's stepfather. He is preceded in death by his first wife Betty Sue, parents, stepfather and brother Freddy Krupalla. He is survived by his loving partner and wife of 25 years Virginia Dayton Yamin, daughter Donna Yamin Lattimer Faglie, Son in law Jerry Faglie, grandson John Alex, brothers John and Jim Krupalla, Greg Yamin, and Sisters Diane Krupalla Baldwin and Brenda Yamin. Alex attended St. Mary's Elementary, St. Gerard Middle School and graduated from Brackenridge High School. He proudly served his country in the Air Force from 1950-1954 during the Korean War. He attended San Antonio College and received his Bachelor of Fine Art from University of Texas in Austin and his Master of Education from Our Lady of the Lake. Alex was always proud of his service to his country and the many educational opportunities his service provided him Alex became an Art Teacher first at Emerson Junior High and later at Jefferson High School until he retired. He was a frequent exhibitor at art shows throughout the area. Alex and Betty Sue opened the Initial Tree Gallery at Artisan Alley in 1974. They operated the store together until her passing in 1994.
Alex and Virginia moved the gallery to Los Patios in 1996. His favorite medium was watercolor. Alex was the creator of the original Initial Tree concept which commemorated Weddings and Anniversaries for 45 years in homes around the world. In his own quiet way, he made quite an impact on so many lives through his artwork. Alex and Virginia continued to operate the store until retirement in September 2019. The family wishes to thank Dr. Sharon T. Wilkes and Dr. John S. Renshaw at Texas Oncology, River City Hospice, care givers Mina Stein, Tyler Campbell, and Nurse Liz Blair. for their compassionate love and care.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm, Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Porter Loring Mortuary. ROSARYSUNDAY, JANUARY 26, 20203:00 PMPORTER LORING CHAPEL MASSMONDAY, JANUARY 27, 202010:00 AMST. PIUS X CATHOLIC CHURCH3907 HARRY WURZBACH RD.
Father Pat O'Brien will officiate. A Life Celebration at the church's Monsignor Martin Family Center will be held from 11-12:30. Burial services will follow at Mission North. Memorial contributions may be made to the or the Animal Defense League. Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Jan. 25, 2020