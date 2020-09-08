1/1
ALEXIS DANIELLE LOPEZ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ALEXIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Our beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece and cousin went into the loving arms of our Father in heaven on August 25, 2020 at the age of 14 surrounded by her family.

Alexis attended John F. Kennedy High School where she was an Academic AB Honor student. She was a very intelligent young lady and had aspirations of becoming a school teacher.

Alexis loved to dance and loved Spanish music. She was the only grandchild who spoke Spanish fluently. Her favorite color was pink and she loved to eat pizza. She also loved going to church.

Alexis is survived by her mother Linda Esparza Tapia, step-father Reynaldo Tapia, her father Danny Lopez, step-mother Judy Coronado, sister Eugenia Esparza, brothers Danny Lopez Jr., Leonard Lopez, Antonio Lopez and step-sisters Daniela Salinas and Marissa Lopez. She is also survived by her grandparents and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

FUNERAL SERVICES

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday September 9, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Rosary at 7:00 pm at Palm Heights Mortuary, 3711 S Zarzamora St., San Antonio, TX 78225. All Covid-19 guidelines will be followed.

We will depart at 10:30 am on Thursday September 10, 2020 from the funeral home for the Mass of the Resurrection to be held at 11:00 am, St. Joseph Catholic Church (South San), 535 New Laredo Hwy.

San Antonio, TX 78211.

Church capacity is 50 people.

Interment will follow after Mass at San Fernando Cemetery II, 746 Castroville Rd,

San Antonio, TX 78237




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Rosary
07:00 PM
Palm Heights Mortuary
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Palm Heights Mortuary
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church (South San)
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Palm Heights Mortuary
3711 S Zarzamora St
San Antonio, TX 78225
(210) 924-4568
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palm Heights Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved