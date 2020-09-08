Our beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece and cousin went into the loving arms of our Father in heaven on August 25, 2020 at the age of 14 surrounded by her family.

Alexis attended John F. Kennedy High School where she was an Academic AB Honor student. She was a very intelligent young lady and had aspirations of becoming a school teacher.

Alexis loved to dance and loved Spanish music. She was the only grandchild who spoke Spanish fluently. Her favorite color was pink and she loved to eat pizza. She also loved going to church.

Alexis is survived by her mother Linda Esparza Tapia, step-father Reynaldo Tapia, her father Danny Lopez, step-mother Judy Coronado, sister Eugenia Esparza, brothers Danny Lopez Jr., Leonard Lopez, Antonio Lopez and step-sisters Daniela Salinas and Marissa Lopez. She is also survived by her grandparents and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

FUNERAL SERVICES

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday September 9, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Rosary at 7:00 pm at Palm Heights Mortuary, 3711 S Zarzamora St., San Antonio, TX 78225. All Covid-19 guidelines will be followed.

We will depart at 10:30 am on Thursday September 10, 2020 from the funeral home for the Mass of the Resurrection to be held at 11:00 am, St. Joseph Catholic Church (South San), 535 New Laredo Hwy.

San Antonio, TX 78211.

Church capacity is 50 people.

Interment will follow after Mass at San Fernando Cemetery II, 746 Castroville Rd,

San Antonio, TX 78237