ALEXIS MAE REINDERS
2013 - 2020
Alexis Mae Reinders, age 7 passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 16, 2020 with her family by her side.

She was born on April 18, 2013, in Georgetown, TX to Deron and Deanna Reinders.

Alexis attended Village Elementary School. She loved everything and everyone - mermaids, unicorns, dancing, singing, JoJo Siwa, Disney and the color pink.

Alexis lived life to the fullest until a year ago when the family was given the news that she had an inoperable brain tumor, (DIPG).

Cancer may have taken away her abilities, but not her spirit and joy of life. She taught those around her to be strong as she battled this disease. Alexis spirit will live on in the hearts of all who loved her.

Alexis is survived by her parents, Deron & Deanna Reinders, sister Chloe, grandparents, James & Aileen Reinders and Garry and Paula Wiltshire, great grandmother, Willetta Nabors, Uncle Greggory Wiltshire (Kimberly), Aunt Sherry Fawcett (Corey) and cousins Avery and Emory Wiltshire and Sydney and Keira Fawcett and numerous family.

She was preceded in death by her great grandparents, Alvin and Victoria Reinders, Rudy & Mary Vyoral, James & Florence Wiltshire, Ronald Nabors and Uncle Mark Nabors.




Published in Express-News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
