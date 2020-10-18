1/1
ALFONSO BARRERA BARRON, SR.
1941 - 2020
Alfonso Barrera Barron, Sr. age 79, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 in San Antonio, TX. He was born on July 9, 1941 in Boerne, TX to parents, Enrique M. Barron and Aurora Barrera. Alfonso proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He owned and operated his own auto repair business, General Brake and Alignment as well as Al Barron Properties. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, John Barron and Benito Barron; and his sister, Josephine B. San Miguel. Alfonso is survived by his beloved wife, Maria Vega Barron; his children: Alfonso B. Barron, Jr., Thomas C. Barron, Mathew L. Barron and his wife, Sylvia, Kathleen Barron Wilkinson, Kimberly Barron, Melanie Barron Atkinson, Jeannette B. Van Winkle and her husband, Jack, Louis Trevino and his wife Emelda and Marc Trevino; grandchildren: Christopher, Cassandra, Cruiz, Ashley, Race, Jackson, Jack III, Jonathan, Lorelei, Lauren, Julianna, Austin and Zophia; great grandchildren: Landon, Jenyka, Azlinn, Alarik, and Amelia; and his sisters, Aurora Villarreal and Joyce B."PeeWee" Zeits.

ROSARY

MONDAY,

OCTOBER 19, 2020

7:00 PM

PORTER LORING CHAPEL

Due to social distancing and limited capacity, the services at the church and cemetery will be private for family only.

However, Alfonso's services will be live-streamed on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 beginning at 12:30pm. You may find a link within his obituary page at www.porterloring.com

Fr. Bob Hogan officiating. Interment will be at Mission Burial Park North.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Rosary
07:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary
OCT
20
Service
12:30 PM
You may find a link within his obituary page at www.porterloring.com
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
