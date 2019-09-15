Home

ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
Alfonso Castillo
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
5:00 PM
The Angelus Chapel
Rosary
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
The Angelus Chapel
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:30 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
Alfonso Castillo


1926 - 2019
September 7, 2019
Mr. Alfonso Castillo age 93 of San Antonio passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Mr. Castillo served proudly in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II and the Korean War. He is survived by his wife, Dora Castillo; daughters: Elaine Castillo and Michelle Castillo; brothers: Raymond Castillo and Martin Castillo; grandchildren: Noah Alfonso Castillo-West and Lucas Clark Castillo-West; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Visitation will begin Tuesday, September 17 at 5:00 P.M. in The Angelus Chapel with Rosary at 7:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be offered Wednesday at 11:30 A.M. at Christ the King Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with military honors. Condolences may be sent to www.theangelusfuneralhome.
com
Published in Express-News on Sept. 15, 2019
