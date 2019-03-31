|
|
MARCH 23, 2019
Alfonso R. Villarreal, Jr. age 85 of San Antonio passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Mr. Villarreal was born December 24, 1933 in Laredo, Texas to Alfonso and Esperanza R. Villarreal.
Alfonso was a devoted husband to his wife, Gloria for 65 years and also a loving father to his 5 children, Andy Villarreal, Sandra Villarreal (EA Davis), Michael Villarreal (Brenda), Alfredo Villarreal (Linda Moore) and Rick Villarreal (Carmen), daughters-in-law: Randie Villarreal, Madonna Villarreal and grandfather to 10, Michael Villarreal Jr., Clarissa Sekimoto, Sierra Aggarwal, Ricardo Villarreal, Celina Davis, Gabriella Villarreal, Vincent Villarreal, Diego Villarreal, Bianca Villarreal and Isabella Villarreal; brother, Cristobal Villarreal.
He graduated from Sacred Heart and Central Catholic High School where he starred in basketball, and also played football and baseball. After first being self-employed, he worked at Joske's and Sears for 42 years where he specialized in the sales and repair of sewing machines.
Throughout his life, Alfonso was always devoted to providing for his family, who in turn looked up to him for the example he set in hard work, honesty and respect for others. His wife, Gloria, remains a perfect example of the marriage vows, "until death do us part" of love, dedication and devotion to Alfonso.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Esperanza Villarreal, and grandson, Ricardo. He is survived by his loving wife, children and grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Dr. Manuel Quinones and his staff for their wonderful care the past 20 years.
FUNERAL SERVICES
Visitation will begin on Sunday, March 31, at 4:00 P.M. with a Rosary to be recited at 5:00 P.M. at the Angelus Chapel.
Funeral Mass will be offered on Monday, April 1, at 10:00 A.M. at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Little Flower. Interment will follow in San Fernando Archdiocesan Cemetery # 2.
Condolences may be sent to the Villarreal family at www.theangelusfuneralhome.
com Arrangements by:
Published in Express-News on Mar. 31, 2019