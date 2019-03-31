Home

POWERED BY

Services
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
For more information about
Alfonso Villarreal
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
4:00 PM
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
5:00 PM
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Basilica of the National Shrine of the Little Flower
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfonso Villarreal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfonso R. Villarreal Jr.


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alfonso R. Villarreal Jr. Obituary
MARCH 23, 2019
Alfonso R. Villarreal, Jr. age 85 of San Antonio passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Mr. Villarreal was born December 24, 1933 in Laredo, Texas to Alfonso and Esperanza R. Villarreal.

Alfonso was a devoted husband to his wife, Gloria for 65 years and also a loving father to his 5 children, Andy Villarreal, Sandra Villarreal (EA Davis), Michael Villarreal (Brenda), Alfredo Villarreal (Linda Moore) and Rick Villarreal (Carmen), daughters-in-law: Randie Villarreal, Madonna Villarreal and grandfather to 10, Michael Villarreal Jr., Clarissa Sekimoto, Sierra Aggarwal, Ricardo Villarreal, Celina Davis, Gabriella Villarreal, Vincent Villarreal, Diego Villarreal, Bianca Villarreal and Isabella Villarreal; brother, Cristobal Villarreal.

He graduated from Sacred Heart and Central Catholic High School where he starred in basketball, and also played football and baseball. After first being self-employed, he worked at Joske's and Sears for 42 years where he specialized in the sales and repair of sewing machines.

Throughout his life, Alfonso was always devoted to providing for his family, who in turn looked up to him for the example he set in hard work, honesty and respect for others. His wife, Gloria, remains a perfect example of the marriage vows, "until death do us part" of love, dedication and devotion to Alfonso.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Esperanza Villarreal, and grandson, Ricardo. He is survived by his loving wife, children and grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Dr. Manuel Quinones and his staff for their wonderful care the past 20 years.


FUNERAL SERVICES

Visitation will begin on Sunday, March 31, at 4:00 P.M. with a Rosary to be recited at 5:00 P.M. at the Angelus Chapel.

Funeral Mass will be offered on Monday, April 1, at 10:00 A.M. at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Little Flower. Interment will follow in San Fernando Archdiocesan Cemetery # 2.

Condolences may be sent to the Villarreal family at www.theangelusfuneralhome.
com Arrangements by:
Published in Express-News on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
Download Now