|
|
Alfonso Ramirez joined his Lord on April 3, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.
Born on June 9, 1934 to Hipolito Ramirez and Emilia Daniel Ramirez. Mr. Ramirez is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Maria Luisa Ramirez; daughter, Christine Ramirez; son, Lee Ramirez (Teri); 2 sisters; 4 brothers; grandchildren, Alec, Christian, Jessica and Lee Jr.
SERVICES
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 10, 2020 from 6:00pm-9:00pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. Funeral Service will be on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 12:00pm at the funeral home chapel, where it will be live streamed. Interment will be at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery at a later date. Personal acknowledgement online at www.missionparks.com in the Tributes section."
Published in Express-News on Apr. 9, 2020