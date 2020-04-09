Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Resources
More Obituaries for ALFONSO RAMIREZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALFONSO RAMIREZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Alfonso Ramirez joined his Lord on April 3, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.

Born on June 9, 1934 to Hipolito Ramirez and Emilia Daniel Ramirez. Mr. Ramirez is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Maria Luisa Ramirez; daughter, Christine Ramirez; son, Lee Ramirez (Teri); 2 sisters; 4 brothers; grandchildren, Alec, Christian, Jessica and Lee Jr.

SERVICES

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 10, 2020 from 6:00pm-9:00pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. Funeral Service will be on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 12:00pm at the funeral home chapel, where it will be live streamed. Interment will be at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery at a later date. Personal acknowledgement online at www.missionparks.com in the Tributes section."

Published in Express-News on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALFONSO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -