November 19, 1944 - May 19, 2019

Alfonso "Al" Salazar, passed peacefully at his home Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the age of 74. Al was dearly loved by his wife Rosario; sons Michael and George; daughters Cynthia, Leticia, Alyssa and Briana. Popo will be dearly missed by all 11 of his grandchildren. He will always be remembered as a loving father and grandfather. Never with idle hands, he was one of the hardest working men anyone has ever known. He was 1966 Soldier of the Year. Paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne. Active with the Council of Occupational Educational, he was the only Hispanic to hold the position of Chair of the Commission. He was CEO of Homelife Community Services and co-founder of Bexar County Association of Private Schools. He served as CEO of an organization that owned and operated 8 separate occupational training facilities. A great man who has left a great legacy behind and big shoes to fill. He will be dearly missed but happily remembered.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 2nd from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM in the chapel at Porter Loring on McCullough.



ROSARY

SUNDAY, JUNE 2, 2019

7:00 PM

OUR LADY OF GRACE CATHOLIC CHURCH

223 E. SUMMIT



MASS

MONDAY, JUNE 3, 2019

9:30 AM

OUR LADY OF GRACE CATHOLIC CHURCH

223 E. SUMMIT



Interment in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.



