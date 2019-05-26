San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Porter Loring McCullough
1101 McCullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
223 E. Summit
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
223 E. Summit
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Alfonso "Al" Salazar


Alfonso "Al" Salazar
1944 - 2019
November 19, 1944 - May 19, 2019
Alfonso "Al" Salazar, passed peacefully at his home Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the age of 74. Al was dearly loved by his wife Rosario; sons Michael and George; daughters Cynthia, Leticia, Alyssa and Briana. Popo will be dearly missed by all 11 of his grandchildren. He will always be remembered as a loving father and grandfather. Never with idle hands, he was one of the hardest working men anyone has ever known. He was 1966 Soldier of the Year. Paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne. Active with the Council of Occupational Educational, he was the only Hispanic to hold the position of Chair of the Commission. He was CEO of Homelife Community Services and co-founder of Bexar County Association of Private Schools. He served as CEO of an organization that owned and operated 8 separate occupational training facilities. A great man who has left a great legacy behind and big shoes to fill. He will be dearly missed but happily remembered.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 2nd from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM in the chapel at Porter Loring on McCullough.

Interment in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Published in Express-News on May 26, 2019
