Alfonso V. Lopez, born February 28, 1946 passed from this life on October 24, 2019 at the age of 73. He was born in San Antonio, TX to Maria V. and Alfonso H. Lopez. Alfonso is survived by his nephew, Anthony Lopez, son of deceased brother, Tony V. Lopez; cousins (aunts): Tony, Charlie Leiva, Elia Mendoza (Amelia Leiva); Gloria and Robert Cano (Beatrice Cano), Albert, Jesse, Pete, Phillip Sanchez, Anita Ortiz, Evangeline Arce, Antonia Placencia (Evangelina Sanchez), also by numerous other extended relatives and dear friends.
MEMORIAL MASS:Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 10:00 A.M.St. Ann Catholic Church210 St. Ann Street
Arrangements entrusted to: Puente & Sons Funeral Chapels – South
Published in Express-News on Nov. 10, 2019