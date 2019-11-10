Home

Puente & Sons Funeral Chapels
14315 Judson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78233
(210) 653-3930
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann Catholic Church
210 St. Ann Street
Alfonso V. Lopez


1946 - 2019
Alfonso V. Lopez, born February 28, 1946 passed from this life on October 24, 2019 at the age of 73. He was born in San Antonio, TX to Maria V. and Alfonso H. Lopez. Alfonso is survived by his nephew, Anthony Lopez, son of deceased brother, Tony V. Lopez; cousins (aunts): Tony, Charlie Leiva, Elia Mendoza (Amelia Leiva); Gloria and Robert Cano (Beatrice Cano), Albert, Jesse, Pete, Phillip Sanchez, Anita Ortiz, Evangeline Arce, Antonia Placencia (Evangelina Sanchez), also by numerous other extended relatives and dear friends.

MEMORIAL MASS:

Tuesday,

November 12, 2019,

10:00 A.M.

St. Ann Catholic Church

210 St. Ann Street

Arrangements entrusted to: Puente & Sons Funeral Chapels – South

Published in Express-News on Nov. 10, 2019
