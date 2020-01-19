Home

Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
3:00 PM
Holy Cross Mausoleum Chapel
17501 Nacogdoches Road
San Antonio, TX
Alfred Boren Chalkley (Buck), born to Alfred William

Chalkley and Evaleen Boren

Chalkley on December 31, 1933 passed away on Sunday December 29, 2019 at the age of 85 peacefully in his sleep.

He is survived by his wife Penney Clarke, his previous wife Jeanne Perkins Koplan and their daughters Arlene Blanche Chalkley, Karen

Evaleen Lashbrook,

son-in-law William Quinton

Lashbrook and grandson Quinton Ambrose Lashbrook, all of San Antonio.

The memorial service will be held on Friday January 31, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Holy Cross Mausoleum Chapel, 17501 Nacogdoches Road, San Antonio, TX 78266.

The celebration of life will continue at the family home after the service.

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Animal Defense League.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 19, 2020
