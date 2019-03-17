|
December 3, 1943 - November 16, 2018
Alfred (Fred) 0. Castellanos born on December 3, 1943 in San Antonio, Texas entered eternal rest to end his earthly struggles on Friday November 16, 2018. Fred is preceded in death by his parents Alfred Castellanos Sr. And Elida Ozuna, son Alfred (Freddy) Ill and brothers Melo, Johnny and Felipe.
He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years Beatrice (Bea) Ackerman and children Norma Jimenez, Mark Castellanos and Marian Sanchez as well as grand- children Elizabeth, Lisa, Ricky, Crystal, Alfred IV, Erica, Mari, Roy, Max and Sophia along with 18 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Fred is also survived by his brothers Jesse (Vivian) and Eddie and sisters Martha Aleman (Raul) and Lupita Castellanos (Julio Aleman). As well as numerous nieces and nephews, aunts and cousins. Fred's Wisconsin Family includes his mother-in-law Charlotte Ackerman as well as sister and brother in laws and their families. Charmel and Steve Sutter - Children Dan (Amy) and Gwen and Denise and Bob Huffman - Children Jacob and Taylor (Heather, Carter and Avery). Fred leaves close friends Mauricio Perez and family and Jim and Thelma Parker and family, as well as his friends from his work at Methodist Hospital and those made thru his 20 years as season ticket holder with the Spurs and the many other friends he made in his 74 years of life. And not to be forgotten his constant companion of the last 14 years, his cat Tiggy who he enjoyed many naps with in his recliner.
Fred enjoyed the Spurs, Cowboys, Dodgers and Astros having followed them from their early days as a child and young adult. Fred enjoyed following his Wisconsin nephews and niece in all their sports activities thru the years. Fred also loved traveling and his trips to Wisconsin and summer "up North" at the lake as well as his travels with Bea and the Parkers to Alaska, the Caribbean Cruises as well as to their timeshare in New Orleans over the years. The last trips he and Bea took to Charleston, South Carolina and San Diego, California were wonderful times for him and Bea, even with oxygen and his scooter or wheelchair being needed. Fred did not let that stop him and made the very best of his time on his travels.
Fred lost his 4-year battle with respiratory issues after fighting the good battle. The family wishes to thank the staff of the Nix Medical Center for the wonderful care they provided Fred with the last 4 years. They also wish to express their gratitude to Dr. Gary Songco and his staff for giving them 4 years to enjoy Fred's company and love that they should not have had their "miracle man" after his initial illness.
A Celebration of Life for Fred will be held on Sunday March 24th 2019 from 1:30 PM to 4:00 PM at the Leon Valley Conference/Community Center at 6427 Evers Road, San Antonio, Texas. Please join his family and friends as we celebrate Fred's life and memories of him. Please direct any memorials to your local animal rescue organization or to Animal Care Services in San Antonio.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 17, 2019