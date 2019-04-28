|
September 17, 1937 - April 22, 2019
Alfred Charles Slavin Jr., born September 17, 1937, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2019, at the age of 81. He worked for the San Antonio Express News for over 35 years as a newspaper distributor, with the largest route in San Antonio. After he retired, Alfred woke up at 4:30 every morning to go to his best friend's convenience store to purchase scratch-off lottery tickets for his wife, Sue and lotto for himself.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and beloved dog, Hope and gambling in Eagle Pass, Texas. He is reunited in heaven with his beloved wife of 55 years Mary Sue Slavin, parents Frances Jean and Alfred Charles Slavin Sr, sister Barbara, and brother Jimmy. Alfred will be deeply missed by his daughter Deborah Sue Slavin. He is also survived by his daughter Linda Diane Slavin Danielczyk (Paul "Opie"); son Warren Ray McNeil; and sister Carolyn Danysh (Mel Danysh). The family is grateful for the care that Heart of Texas Hospice provided as well as Alfred's very special friends, Inderjet, Mehat, and Rosendo Pena, who were by his side during his three month illness.
The family will have visitation at 10am on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, with a funeral service at 11am at San Fernando Catholic Cemetery III Mausoleum Chapel located at 1735 Cupples Rd, San Antonio, Texas 78226 with entombment to follow. Services under the direction of Castillo Mission Funeral
Published in Express-News on Apr. 28, 2019