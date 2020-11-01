Marine Platoon Sgt. Alfred E. Crawford[1] , 101, of San Antonio died peacefully on Saturday, October 24, 2020.

The family will receive guests for a time of visitation from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on November 6, 2020 at Holt & Holt Funeral Home in Boerne.

Al will be buried with military honors with his family at Smith Cemetery in Bergheim, Texas on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM.

Alfred Edward Crawford was born July 10, 1919 in Keechi, Texas to Odus Edward Crawford and Ather Penland.

He worked for decades traveling on the road for his own independent hauling/trucking company, and he subcontracted with HEB to deliver produce out of California to San Antonio. He enlisted in the Marines in 1942 and served five years. At the young age of 26 he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal and accompanying citation for "Heroic Achievement" in action against the Japanese at Peleliu. During his time serving in Peleliu Island, he was instrumental in saving the lives of several squad members when they were attacked by snipers on September 16, 1944. The snipers opened fire killing three and wounding four others in his squad. Despite the intense enemy fire, Sgt. Crawford exposed himself to the enemy and was able to rescue several members of his squad and those that were wounded. When he came home he continued to do what he loved, hunting and fishing with his Stewart cousins.

There wasn't ever a time that Al didn't have a sense of humor, and he always told the best stories. He would sit for hours in his beloved silver truck, listening to Conway Twitty so loud the neighbors could enjoy some of his tunes.

Sgt. Alfred Crawford touched people's lives and hearts in so many ways - he will be missed but never forgotten. His favorite last line on the phone was, "I love all of you, but this is not goodbye because goodbye is too final." Now at 101 years of age, he is in his resting place in Heaven and we know he is smoking his wine cigars, dancing in his cowboy boots, and taking a shot of whiskey, just to clear his throat! We'll never forget the wonderful stories he told…Hold tight to those memories. WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH DAD, GRANDPA, GREAT-GRANDPA, GREAT-GREAT GRANDPA, UNCLE, GREAT-UNCLE, GREAT-GREAT UNCLE, COUSIN & FRIEND TO EVERYONE!

Al is survived by his children, Dennis Crawford and Beverly Holcomb (Bob); his grandchildren, Jim Parker, Kim Parker, Alison Ay, Basri Ay, Thomas Crawford, Natalie Crawford, Paige Crawford, Cheryl Bulman, Rick Carlin, and Rob Holcomb; thirteen great-grandchildren with two more on the way; five grandchildren; and many special people in his life for many years who loved and cared for him like Gigi Crawford and Daryllyn Selby, along with tons of great nieces and great nephews.

Al was preceded in death by his sisters, Edna Crawford Kinney, Lorena Crawford Feldon, and Jesse Crawford; and his former wife, Oma Josephine Crawford.

Instead of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Comal County Senior Citizens Foundation[2] (https://www.nbsenior.org/) to honor Al's memory.

