ALFRED GUEVARA
Alfred Guevara, U.S. Army Veteran, age 77, passed away August 27, 2020. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Cindy D. Guevara. Survived by his loving wife, Francisca Guevara; children, Diane Alvarado, Ralph Guevara, Federico Brennitelli, Christopher Guevara, Alan Gil and Angel Gil; sister, Mary Esparza Guevara; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Visitation Wednesday, Sept. 16, 5:00 -9:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Trevino, 226 Cupples with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Service 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 17, in the chapel. Interment

Mission Burial Park South




Published in Express-News on Sep. 15, 2020.
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
226 Cupples Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
