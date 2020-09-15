1/
Alfred Guevara, U.S. Army Veteran, age 77, passed away August 27, 2020. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Cindy D. Guevara. Survived by his loving wife, Francisca Guevara; children, Diane Alvarado, Ralph Guevara, Federico Brennitelli, Christopher Guevara, Alan Gil and Angel Gil; sister, Mary Esparza Guevara; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Visitation Wednesday, Sept. 16, 5:00 -9:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Trevino, 226 Cupples with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Service 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 17, in the chapel. Interment
Mission Burial Park South