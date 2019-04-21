|
May 27, 1929 - April 16, 2019
Alfred H. Reinhard Jr., age 89 of McQueeney, passed away on April 16, 2019.
Alfred was born on May 27, 1929 in Seguin, TX to Alfred and Martha (Zipp) Reinhard. After graduating from Marion High School, Alfred attended Texas Lutheran College. He retired from the Pearl Brewery, San Antonio, Texas, after 45 years of service. He was a Life Member of Bexar Bowling Society; served as a council member for the City of Kirby; member of Order of the Sons of Hermann Zuehl Lodge, Alzafar Shriners International, Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, S.J., USA, Grand Lodge of Texas Davy Crockett No. 1225.
He also loved to bowl 9-pin, hunt, make sausage and play SKAT.
He married Gloria Emma Eickenroht in 1948 and had three children, Janet, Rodney and Kathleen.
Alfred is preceded in death by his parents and siblings and their spouses; brothers, Elroy Reinhard (Lillian Reinhard Kauffman), Fred Reinhard (Joyce Bolton) and sister, Ellen Reinhard Hartmann (Winfried "Hot Shot" Hartmann); loving wife, Gloria Emma Eickenroht Reinhard; daughter, Kathleen Anne Reinhard Bouler; son-in-law, Carroll Dee "Butch" Fries; nephew, Randall Wayne Reinhard; niece-in-law, Tricia Ewald Reinhard; and brothers- in-law, Kenneth Ikels and Roger King; and a longtime companion, Glory Ann Luensmann.
Survivors include his children; Janet Reinhard Fries, Rodney Reinhard (Ellen); grandchildren, Dana Fries (Tammy Mitchell), Shelly Fries Petruska (Dave), Jason Reinhard, Justin Reinhard (Alissa), Jeremy Reinhard (Sarah), Cody Bouler (Jessie), Tyson Bouler (Kelsey); great grandchildren; Courtney Barrier (Brandi Knutzen), Braylie Barrier, Kaylie Petruska, Connor and Justin Paul "JJ" Reinhard, Tyley and Tanner Bouler, Brazos Bouler, Kenna and Keane Reinhard; and sisters-in-law, Emmie Ikels Morris (Ron), Alice Higgins (Mike), and Mary Pillot; niece, Sharon Reinhard Jasik (Leo); nephew, Roger Reinhard;
Visitation will begin on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 1 pm followed by a funeral service at 2 pm at Redeemer Church at Zuehl with Rev. Lee Zillmann officiating. Interment will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers will be Cody and Tyson Bouler, Jason, Justin and Jeremy Reinhard and David Petruska. Memorial contributions may be made to Redeemer Church at Zuehl, 7415 Gin Road, Marion, Texas, 78124 or to the .
Published in Express-News on Apr. 21, 2019